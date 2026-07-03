Halay Technical School has graduated 44 students, including 18 females, who completed two years of certificate training in computer maintenance, networking, and metal works.

At the graduation ceremony held on 2 July, Mr. Raguel Tekle, director of the school, said that, as a result of the substantial investment the Government is making in vocational and technical training, capable youth equipped with various skills are being produced.

Noting that female participation in vocational and technical training is increasing from time to time, Mr. Raguel said that the school is working in earnest to meet the demand for vocational and technical human resources.

Mr. Tesfay Seium, Director General of Technical and Vocational Training at the Ministry of Education, indicating that efforts have been exerted to equip vocational schools with modern educational facilities, said that Halay Technical School has already benefited from the opportunity.

Commending the commitment of the teachers and staff of the school, the representative of the graduates expressed conviction to play due part in the nation-building process with the knowledge they gained from the school.

According to documents from the school, Halay Technical School has graduated over 500 students since its establishment.