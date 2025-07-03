Halai Technical School today graduated 25 students who completed two years of theoretical and practical training in computer technology and network installation.

Mr. Raguel Tekle, Director of the school, stated that the institution—equipped with modern facilities and infrastructure—is contributing to the development of competent youth. He added that the school has also begun offering training in metal and woodwork, and will soon launch programs in cooling and heating systems.

Mr. Tesfay Seium, Director General of Technical and Vocational Education at the Ministry of Education, highlighted the Government of Eritrea’s substantial investment in the education sector. He urged the youth to fully utilize these opportunities to improve their livelihoods and support national development.

A representative of the graduates expressed their commitment to contributing meaningfully in their future workplaces, applying the knowledge and skills acquired during their training.

Since its establishment, Halai Technical School has graduated 652 students.