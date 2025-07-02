Residents of nine administrative areas and 35 villages in the Halhal sub-zone of Anseba Region are conducting extensive water and soil conservation activities.
Mr. Yasin Mohammed-Idris, head of the agriculture office in the sub-zone, reported that the popular campaign, which began in January, includes the construction of terraces, water catchment schemes, and road renovation. Mr. Yasin noted that so far, 518,466 meters of terraces have been constructed on arable land.
Commending the strong participation of the residents in the campaign, Mr. Girmatsion Abraha, administrator of the sub-zone, stated that the water and soil conservation activities will significantly contribute to boosting agricultural production and controlling soil erosion.
The residents, for their part, expressed readiness to continue their active participation until the start of the rainy season.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.