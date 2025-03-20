The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) branch in Anseba Region, in collaboration with its partners, is providing vocational training to women to enhance their skills and improve their livelihoods.

Ms. Tirhas Nirayo, head of social services and projects at the National Union of Eritrean Women branch, stated that tailoring training has been provided to 40 women, while 20 female members of the Eritrean Defense Forces have received basic computer application training. She emphasized that these programs will significantly enhance vocational skills and help women improve their livelihoods.

Additionally, Ms. Tirhas reported that 15 women in Elaberet sub-zone are receiving tailoring training, while 35 women are undergoing training in beekeeping. Plans are also in place to provide vocational training to 100 women in Hamelmalo and Habero sub-zones.

Noting that previous vocational training programs have visibly improved the livelihoods of many women, Ms. Tirhas encouraged more women in the region to take advantage of these opportunities.

The trainees expressed their gratitude for the training and pledged to work diligently to improve their livelihoods using the skills they have acquired.