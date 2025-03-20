The residents of the Deki-Zer’u administrative area, in the Adi-Tekelezan sub-zone, are constructing a dirt road to connect their area with the main Asmara-Keren road.

The 10 km road, being built with machinery support, is expected to significantly improve the daily activities of the residents.

Eng. Bereket Mihreteab, one of the program coordinators, stated that a feasibility study was conducted before the construction process began. He also commended the strong participation of the residents in the project.

Lt. Col. Yemane Mebrahtu, administrator of the Adi-Tekelezan sub-zone, emphasized that with the unity and shared vision among the residents, they can successfully undertake additional development projects that benefit the community. He encouraged them to maintain their solidarity and contribute to the ongoing development programs in their area.

Deki-Zer’u is one of the 11 administrative areas in the Adi-Tekelezan sub-zone and is home to 1,386 residents.