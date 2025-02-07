Eritrean nationals in Italy, Qatar, and Germany have engaged in various diplomatic activities.

In Italy, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Italy, conducted seminars for nationals in Milan on 26 January and in Rome on 2 February. These seminars focused on educational progress in Eritrea. During the events, Ambassador Fesehatsion emphasized that a prosperous country and a civilized society can be achieved through educated human resources. He highlighted that the Government of Eritrea has been making significant investments in education, providing free access to all levels of education, including higher education. The ambassador also noted that, as a result of these efforts, the illiteracy rate, which was 80% before independence, has now been reduced to 20%.

Ambassador Fesehatsion further called on nationals in Italy to support the Government’s initiatives to build boarding schools in remote areas of the country. The participants expressed their readiness to contribute to the successful implementation of these projects.

In Qatar, the Eritrean community held its 9th congress in Doha on 1 February. The congress included a comprehensive review of activities carried out so far, along with discussions on the role nationals can play in the implementation of national programs.

Mr. Ali Ibrahim, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Qatar, commended the community for its efforts to strengthen unity among nationals and urged them to enhance their contributions to national affairs. During the congress, participants also elected a new executive committee.

In Germany, a ceremony was held in Frankfurt to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW). The event was attended by the head of the German branch of the NUEW, along with other invited guests.

Ms. Leul Tewolde, head of the union in Germany, provided an extensive briefing on the activities and achievements of the union over the past 45 years.

Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, highlighted the role of the union in enhancing the awareness and organizational capacity of Eritrean women. He called for greater efforts to empower the younger generation.

Additionally, Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea’s Consul General in Frankfurt, underscored the importance of such events in shaping and implementing future programs.