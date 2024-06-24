Eritrean nationals in Kenya, Ethiopia, Zambia, Kuwait, and Norway marked Martyrs Day with fervent patriotic zeal.

The commemorative event in Nairobi featured a walkathon, a candle vigil, and cultural and artistic programs, with participation from staff members of the Eritrean Embassy in Kenya and many nationals.

During the occasion, Eritrea’s Ambassador to Kenya, Mr. Beyene Russom, delivered a speech focusing on the deep significance Martyrs Day holds for the Eritrean people. Mr. Dawit Hagos, acting chairman of the Eritrean community, commended those who participated in organizing the colorful event.

In related news, nationals in Addis Ababa commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal, featuring various programs portraying the day.

At the event, Mr. Biniam Berhe, Charge d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Ethiopia and Eritrea’s Permanent Representative at the African Union and Economic Commission of Africa, explained the heavy sacrifices paid for Eritrea’s independence. He emphasized that it is every citizen’s responsibility to uphold the martyrs’ trust by living up to their expectations and demonstrating readiness in safeguarding national sovereignty and implementing national development programs.

At the commemorative event in Lusaka, Zambia, the chairman of the Eritrean community stated, “Our martyrs are in our hearts,” and called on nationals to live up to the expectations of the martyrs’ trust.

Similarly, Martyrs Day was enthusiastically commemorated in Kuwait and several cities in Norway, featuring candle vigils and cultural and artistic programs depicting the day.