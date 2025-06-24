Eritrean nationals in Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Sweden, the United States, Russian Federation, South Sudan, Austria, and Finland have commemorated Martyrs Day with pride.

Eritrean communities in the Swiss cities of Geneva, Lausanne, Valais, Bern, Zurich, Chur, St. Gallen, Solothurn, Basel, Zug, Lucerne, Schaffhausen, and Ticino; Abu Dhabi and its environs in the UAE; Gothenburg, Sweden; Ohio, USA; Moscow, Russian Federation; Vienna, Austria; Aweil and Wau, South Sudan; as well as the Finnish cities of Helsinki, Jyvaskyla, Lahti, and Oulu commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal. Participants pledged to strengthen their engagement in supporting the Martyrs Trust Fund and the families of martyrs.

Nationals in Aweil, South Sudan, assumed responsibility for supporting 130 families of martyrs and contributed 3,500 US dollars. Nationals in Abu Dhabi and its environs contributed 5,150 Dirhams, while nationals in Finland contributed 2,830 Euros toward augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund.

Nationals in Switzerland who had previously taken on the responsibility of supporting families of martyrs reaffirmed their commitment. Nationals in Canton Geneva and Canton Bern contributed 4,184 Swiss francs; Canton Schaffhausen, 1,320 Swiss francs; Canton St. Gallen, 2,920 Swiss francs; Canton Lausanne, 3,360 Swiss francs; Canton Lucerne, 5,000 Swiss francs; Canton Zurich, 5,565 Swiss francs; Canton Valais, 515 Swiss francs; and Canton Aargau, 500 Swiss francs. The Eritrean community in Biel/Bienne contributed 10,000 Swiss francs to the Martyrs Trust Fund.

Similarly, nationals in Bern contributed 5,000 Swiss francs in support of seven families of martyrs; nationals in Graubünden contributed 3,600 Swiss francs for five families; and nationals in St. Gallen contributed 10,800 Swiss francs in support of 15 families of martyrs.

Likewise, nationals residing in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, have pledged to assume responsibility for supporting 11 families of martyrs.

Events in all cities featured candlelight vigils and walkathon programs.

In related news, 114,000 Nakfa contributed by staff members of the Northern Red Sea Region administration and Foro sub-zone has been distributed to families of martyrs.