Diaspora nationals in Angola, the Netherlands, the US, Norway, and Egypt have carried out public diplomacy activities in connection with International Women’s Day, 8 March, under the theme “Women: Emancipation for All-Rounded Development.”
In Angola, celebratory events were held in the cities of Luanda, Lubango, Cabinda, Benguela, and Huambo, while in the Netherlands, festivities took place in Rotterdam and Leiden. The events featured various programs highlighting the significance of the day.
Likewise, nationals in the Norwegian cities of Oslo, Stavanger, Trondheim, Kristiansand, Tromsø, Gjøvik, Hamar, Jotunheim, and others colorfully celebrated International Women’s Day with great enthusiasm.
Nationals in the US cities of Minnesota, Michigan, and Indiana, along with those in Cairo, Egypt, commemorated the day with patriotic zeal.