A cultural program commemorating the 63rd anniversary of the beginning of the armed struggle for Eritrean Independence was held at Cinema Roma on, 31 August.
The program, broadcast live by Eritrean Television, featured renditions of songs from the independence struggle performed by both young and veteran artists. It also included poems in various Eritrean languages and narrations that depicted the significance of the day.
The event was attended by Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, as well as invited guests.
According to reports, the 63rd anniversary of the beginning of the armed struggle for Eritrean Independence was also colorfully celebrated by Eritrean nationals in Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Cairo, Egypt; and other countries.