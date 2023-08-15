The cultural villages being displayed at the National Festival 2023 reported that they have significant contribution in preserving and transferring the societal cultural values.

Expressing impression on the activities and being carried out at festival especially on cultural issues, visitors of the festival from inside the country and abroad said that they have been able to understand firsthand about the diverse cultures of the Eritrean society.

The visitors also said that the fact that most of the activities are being carried out by the youth they have significant contribution in transferring the societal values to generations.

They also called for active participation of the nationals for ensuring the continuity of the festivals.