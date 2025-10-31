The Swiss branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) held its 6th Congress on 25 October in the city of Bern.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Habtom Zeray, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Switzerland and Permanent Representative of Eritrea to the Human Rights Council of the United Nations and other International Institutions, said that as a result of strong organization and awareness, Eritrean women made a significant contribution to the victory of the armed struggle for independence, the safeguarding of national sovereignty, and the successful implementation of national development programs.

Commending the role of the NUEW branch in Switzerland in national affairs, Mr. Habtom expressed confidence that the Congress would adopt resolutions that strengthen the implementation of the strategic objectives of the Eritrean diaspora.

Ms. Negisti Tsegay, Chairperson of the Union’s European branch, provided a briefing on the objectives of the Congress and the expected outcomes.

Ms. Tirhas Tewolde, Chairperson of the Union’s Swiss branch, presented a report on activities, highlighting the achievements registered and challenges encountered over the past seven years.

Participants conducted extensive discussions on the report presented and elected a new executive committee to serve a three-year term.

In related news, Mr. Teame Haile, Head of Public and Community Affairs at Eritrea’s Frankfurt Consular Office, conducted a seminar for nationals in Kaiserslautern on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments.

Participants of the seminar expressed their resolve to strengthen participation in national affairs and contribute to the Afambo Boarding School project.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals in Germany have contributed over 44,300 Euros in support of families of martyrs.

Accordingly, national committee in Stuttgart contributed 5,879 Euros; Eritrean community in Darmstadt and environs 2,500 Euros; national committee in Munich 2,500 Euros; nationals in Cologne and environs 1,742 Euros; national committee in Wuppertal: 2,500 Euros; Eritrean community in Magdeburg 150 Euros; Eritrean community in Wiesbaden 540 Euros; Eritrean community in Kassel 1,300 Euros; national committee in Frankfurt 12,440 Euros; national committee in Düsseldorf 1,800 Euros; national committee in Wetterau District 935 Euros; national committee in Fulda: 1,910 Euros; Mr. Berhe Yohannes and Ms. Leula Seium 1,000 Euros and Orotta-Arareb life insurance association 6,565 Euros

Similarly, Eritrean nationals in the French cities of Paris, Nantes, and Lyon contributed 3,625 Euros to augment the National Martyrs Trust Fund.