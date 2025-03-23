The Earth Scientists and Mining Engineers Association of Eritrea held a two-day conference on 21 and 22 March at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall in Asmara. The conference was held under the theme “Responsible Mining for Sustainable Development.”

Mr. Alem Kibreab, Director General of Mining at the Ministry of Energy and Mining, stated that the main reason for establishing the Earth Scientists and Mining Engineers Association was to facilitate knowledge transfer, promote research and technological advancement, nurture a new generation of engineers and scientists, and create a forum for experts to share experiences and explore new findings.

During the conference, research papers were presented on topics such as an overview of Eritrea’s mining policies and laws; best practices and case studies from several operational mining companies; base metal and gold discoveries at various sites across the country; field assessments of recent earthquakes in the Foro and Bada areas; environmental impact assessments for mining project development; and mineral extraction methods from geothermal water in Alid, among other relevant subjects.

Participants held extensive discussions on the current state of the mining sector in Eritrea and its future prospects.

The conference also adopted a revised constitution for the association and elected a new executive committee.