Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, visited the recently discovered ancient relic in Egri-Mekel, Emni-Haili sub-zone, on 2 May and held discussions with concerned bodies. Ambassador Zemede was accompanied by the Governor of the Southern Region and other regional officials, and was provided a briefing by experts regarding the nature and progress of the discovery.

Noting that ancient relics should remain at their place of origin to enable thorough research and collection of complete information, Ambassador Zemede called on all citizens to preserve heritage items, especially in areas where development programs are being implemented.

Dr. Tsegay Medin, head of Archaeological Research at the Commission of Culture and Sports, said that the human remains and their burial style are unique compared to findings from other areas, and that further study is required to determine their age.

Mr. HabteabTesfatsion, Governor of the Southern Region, expressed the readiness of the regional administration and the public to support the initiative.

Egri-Mekel is located 7 km southwest of Mendefera.