The Debre Sina Holy Trinity College of Theology of the Orthodox Tewahdo Church of Eritrea graduated 221 students on 17 September in diploma and certificate programs.
At the graduation ceremony that was attended by His Holiness Abune Qerlos 5th Patriarch of the Orthodox Tewahdo Church of Eritrea, as well as members of the Holy Synod and Archbishops, 194 students were graduated in General Theology, 27 in Pedagogy and 24 in Priesthood.
At the occasion certificates of graduation and medals of merit was handed over to outstanding students.
The representative of the graduates commending for the educational opportunity they were provided, expressed conviction to live up to the expectations.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.