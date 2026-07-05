In its 19th commencement, the College of Business and Social Science in Asmara today, 4 July, graduated 1,018 students in degree and diploma programs, of whom 536 graduated in degree programs.

Dr. Estifanos Hailemariam, Dean of the College, said that the students graduated in Accounting, Management and Public Administration, Economics and Finance, English Language, Geography, History, Law, Library Science and Information, Anthropology, Sociology, as well as Tourism and Hotel Management. Dr. Estifanos also said that 47% of the graduates are female students.

The guest of honor, Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel, Minister of Information, congratulating the graduates, their parents, and lecturers, said that although Eritrea is endowed with natural resources with potential for development, producing committed and industrious citizens equipped with vocational knowledge is essential for channeling those resources into the country’s economic development and improving the livelihoods of citizens.

Minister Yemane went on to say that the implementation of effective and sound programs for developing human resources is one of the main priorities of the development policy of the Eritrean Government.

At a time when scientific and technological progress is rapidly advancing toward artificial intelligence, Minister Yemane underlined the significance of correspondingly advancing professional capacity with a view to narrowing the gap and increasing investment in human resources development, irrespective of other challenges. Minister Yemane also provided a numerical presentation on the progress registered in the education sector over the past 35 years of Independence.

Stressing the significance of balancing natural science with soft power in order to preserve the ethics of society at a time when phenomena are emerging that challenge the basic beliefs of societies, Minister Yemane called on the graduates to consciously, with awareness and commitment, participate in national development programs and the nation-building process, and to practically apply and further develop the knowledge they have gained.

A representative of the graduates, expressing appreciation for the educational opportunity they received, affirmed their commitment to live up to the expectations of the people and Government who supported their journey.

At the event, outstanding students were awarded medals of recognition.

In its 19th commencement, the College of Business and Social Science has graduated over 14,000 students in postgraduate, first degree, and diploma programs.