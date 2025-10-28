The Central Region branch of the National Teachers Association has provided capacity-upgrading training to teachers focusing on addressing student challenges. The training was offered to 289 teachers ranging from kindergarten to high school level.

Mr. Daniel Mengisteab, Head of the Association’s regional branch, said that the training, which involved teachers from seven sub-zones, aimed to strengthen their teaching methodologies, particularly in identifying and responding to students’ needs and expectations.

In related news, a four-month training on artifact production has been provided to 93 women in the Anseba sub-zone. The training, organized by the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the region, included 50 women from Hamelmalo and 43 women from Habero sub-zones.

Ms. Tirhas Nerayo, Head of Social Services and Projects at the Union branch, said that providing vocational training to women plays a significant role in improving the livelihoods of women and their families. She called on the trainees to apply the knowledge they gained to enhance their economic conditions and commended their dedication during the program.

The administrators of the sub-zones emphasized the importance of the training in improving the livelihoods of women and called for its sustainability.