A beach volleyball competition organized by the Eritrean Defense Forces in connection with the 36th anniversary of Operation Fenkil commenced on 10 February at Gurgusum Beach. The opening event was attended by Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region, senior regional officials, as well as a number of sports fans.

According to the Promotion and Information Unit of the Ministry of Defense, the competition, in which 11 clubs from both genders are taking part, will continue until 15 February.

The beach volleyball competition of the Eritrean Defense Forces is being conducted for the 12th time, according to the Promotion and Information Unit.

The 36th anniversary of Operation Fenkil and the liberation of Massawa, the Pearl of the Red Sea, will be held from 13 to 15 February under the theme: “Heroic Fenkil Operation: Heritage for Generations.”