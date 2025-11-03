As part of efforts to enhance youth workers awareness, the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers (NCEW) branch in the Northern Red Sea Region organized an awareness-raising training program for young workers from various government institutions in the port city of Massawa and Ghinda. The training took place at the Massawa Workers Training Center.

The program covered topics such as the role of youth workers in the current stage, positive thinking, self-assertiveness, the importance of having vision, objectives and planning, safety at workplace, challenges faced by women in the workplace, and labor law in Eritrea.

Noting that capacity-building programs for workers have been regularly organized, Mr. Habtemariam Tesfamicael, Head of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers branch in the Northern Red Sea Region, called on the trainees to apply the knowledge they gained in their respective workplaces.

Similarly, the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers branch provided training for unit heads of the confederation, focusing on the basic concepts of administration and leadership, the background and significance of the workers’ confederation, and joint discussion and collective agreements.