The Ministry of Education branch in Senafe sub-zone, in collaboration with the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch, has presented the ‘Soira’ Award to 71 outstanding students who achieved a GPA between 3.0 and 4.0 in the 2024/2025 national school-leaving examination. The awardees are members of the 37th round of the national service.

At the award ceremony held on 12 September, Mr. Omeredin Mohammed, head of the education office in the sub-zone, stated that encouraging outstanding students is a moral responsibility. He also called on the awardees to avoid negative peer influence and to work harder for even greater success in their college education.

Mr. Omeredin, indicating that the award plays a significant role in motivating other students to excel in their academic careers, wished the awardees much success in their future studies.

Noting that the achievement was the result of the students’ strong efforts, as well as support from their parents and teachers, Mr. Berhane Yohannes, head of pedagogy at the education office branch, urged the awardees to become role models in their future academic pursuits.

Mr. Idris Ali Shiker, administrator of the sub-zone, emphasized that the award is part of broader efforts to enhance the quality of education and student performance. He also called for increased participation in addressing challenges within the teaching and learning process.

The awardees, in turn, expressed their appreciation for the encouragement and affirmed their commitment to work hard and remain competitive in their college education.