Dembe-Sembel and Semaetat high schools in the Central Region presented awards to 253 outstanding students who scored high marks in the national school-leaving and eighth-grade examinations.

Dembe-Sembel High School awarded 60 students who scored a GPA of 3 to 4 in the national school-leaving examination and 74 students who scored over 90 points in the eighth-grade national examination.

Mr. Negasi Woldu, director of the school, congratulated the awardees and their parents, urging the students to work harder for even greater success in their college education.

Mr. Yohannes Solomon, head of secondary school follow-up at the Central Region Education Office, said the achievements were the result of the collective efforts of students, parents, and the school community. He also urged the awardees to continue striving for excellence in higher education.

Similarly, at a ceremony held at the Abraha Bahta School of the Impaired, Semaetat Secondary School awarded 119 outstanding students who scored a GPA of 3 to 4.

Mr. Berhane Woldu, director of the school, reported that out of the students who took the examination from the school, 286 qualified for degree and diploma programs.

Dr. Halima Mohammed, director of evaluation and national examinations, noted that the encouraging results attest to the strong collaboration between students, parents, and teachers. She also congratulated the awardees and their families.