Asmara Technical School graduates 182 students, including 53 females, in certificate programs in the fields of Wood Works, Metal Works, Electronics as well as Electricity.

Mr. Semere Werede, director of the school, said that the students were provided theoretical and practical training for two years and are expected to play due part in the nation-building process.

Pointing out that currently Asmara Technical School is equipped with modern teaching facilities, Mr. Tesfay Seium, Director General of Technical and Vocational Training at the Ministry of Education, called on the graduates to upgrade the their knowledge practically on the ground.

The graduates on their part commending for the training opportunity provided, expressed conviction to live up the expectations of the Government and people that gave the opportunity.

Asmara Technical School that was established in 1954 has so far graduated about ten thousand students.