The 45th anniversary of the launching of the Dimtisi Hafash (Eritrea Radio) has been observed today, 21st December at students of the Abraha Bahta School of Visually Impaired.

Mr. Ghirmay Berhe, Director General of the Radio Department, delivered an extensive briefing at the event. He outlined the historical background of Dimtsi Hafash, highlighting its evolution as a primary information source, the challenges it faced, and its significant contributions to the armed struggle for Eritrean independence and subsequent national development programs.

Mr. Gerezgihier Gebreyesus, the school’s director, emphasized the importance of Dimtsi Hafash’s launch, describing it as a beacon of good news and victory for the Eritrean people. He expressed his appreciation for the decision to commemorate the radio’s 45th anniversary with the students of the Abraha Bahta School for the Visually Impaired.

Veteran journalist Mr. Asmerom Habtemariam also provided insights into the history of Dimtsi Hafash, underscoring its pivotal role and contributions during the armed struggle for independence.

The event featured various programs that showcased the significant role and contributions of Dimtsi Hafash throughout its history.