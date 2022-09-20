30th anniversary of Fred Hollows Foundation was celebrated today, 20 September at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall in the presence of senior Government officials, representatives of Fred Hollows Plant, UN Offices and the Ministry of Health as well as religious leaders.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Andebrhan Tesfatsion, Acting Director General of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, said that Professor Fred was one of the eminent friends and supporters of the eye health program of the EPLF as of 1987.

Dr. Andebrhan went on to say that Prof. Fred Hollows was very much enthusiastic when he came to the liberated areas and saw the health provision setup including the underground hospitals and pharmaceutical plants and then he said that his vision for the ‘right to sight’ will be successful in Eritrea and he was right.

The contribution in the introduction of the modern equipment and human resources development of Prof. Fred attest to his true friend of Eritrea and its people, Dr. Andebrhan added.

At the event, papers were presented and panel discussion conducted focusing on comparative eye care in Eritrea, Berhan Ayni Hospital experiences in eye health services and the partnership with Fred Hollows Foundation, progress towards elimination of trachoma as a public health problem in Eritrea as well as Human Resources for eye health and future direction.

A video show depicting the contribution of Prof. Fred Hollows in Eritrea was also presented.