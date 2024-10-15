1. Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) have signed an agreement to enhance access to financing for Singapore companies seeking to venture into Africa. This marks the first partnership between EnterpriseSG and a multilateral development bank[1], as part of the Enterprise Financing Scheme – Multilateral Development Banks (EFS-MDB). This partnership with Afreximbank will enable Singapore companies to tap new sources of financing from one of the key lenders in Africa when expanding overseas to the countries in the continent.

2. Through the EFS-MDB, EnterpriseSG provides risk-sharing of up to 50% to support lending to Singapore companies from partner multilateral development banks. The partnership will cover a range of financing needs, including working capital, fixed assets, trade, project and mergers&acquisition.

3. Said Mr Geoffrey Yeo, Assistant Managing Director for Capabilities, Urban Systems&Solutions at EnterpriseSG, “Our collaboration with Afreximbank not only helps Singapore companies secure new sources of financing for their trade and internationalisation projects in Africa; it will also allow companies to speed up understanding of the various countries and seek potential partners through the bank’s deep institutional knowledge and extensive networks. Conversely, we hope that Singapore companies’ trade and investment activities can add value to the industrialisation and export development in Africa.”

4. This partnership is in line with Afreximbank’s strategy to drive the expansion and diversification of African trade and increase the region’s share of global trade. Mr Haytham ElMaayergi, Executive Vice President for Global Trade Bank at Afreximbank commented: “Afreximbank is committed to fostering greater connectivity between Africa and global markets. This partnership with Enterprise Singapore represents a significant step towards unlocking new trade and investment opportunities for Singaporean companies in Africa. Afreximbank represents a gateway to Africa to Singaporean entities providing access to tailored financing and de-risking solutions and leveraging our expertise, knowledge and goodwill of the African continent. In this regard, we support the growth of Singaporean businesses while driving Africa’s industrialisation and trade development, in line with our vision to expand the continent’s share of global trade.”

5. Beyond financing, Singaporean companies can also leverage Afreximbank’s Africa Trade Gateway, which is a digital match-making platform that can connect them to partners, investors and financiers in Africa.

6. With a large population of about 1.5 billion, Africa is rich in natural resources, with many of its countries boasting a vibrant private sector that drives economic growth. Given its rapid urbanisation and sizeable consumer market, the continent offers Singapore companies opportunities in areas such as trade, digitalisation&technology, sustainability, and urban solutions. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which unites the continent’s 54 countries into a single market with reduced trade barriers, further boosts trade and demand for goods across different sectors.

[1] MDBs are supranational institutions set up by sovereign states, which are their shareholders, to foster economic and social development in developing nations. MDBs provide loans and guarantees to fund projects that support social and economic development.

About Enterprise Singapore:

Enterprise Singapore is the government agency championing enterprise development. We work with committed companies to build capabilities, innovate and internationalise.

We also support the growth of Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups, and build trust in Singapore’s products and services through quality and standards.

Visit www.EnterpriseSg.gov.Sg for more information.