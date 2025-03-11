In the village of Mafam, in eastern Guinea-Bissau, Adama Djau had to travel over two hours by public transport on poorly maintained roads to reach the nearest hospital. Pregnant with twins and having a high-risk pregnancy, the 21-year-old was concerned for her health and that of her babies. When her doctor informed her about Casa das Mães, a home providing care for pregnant women at risk, Adama decided to utilize their services.

She adjusted to the house, staff, and fellow residents. “At Casa das Mães, I became confident that my pregnancy would go well,” Adama recalls. She had access to necessary medication and medical care, a team of house staff available at all times, and nutritious meals, which are not always guaranteed in Guinea-Bissau.

Guinea-Bissau has one of the highest maternal and child mortality rates globally. According to the latest medical statistics from 2022, conducted with the support of the World Bank, there are an estimated 549 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. This figure is notably higher in rural areas. Nevertheless, progress has been observed since 2018, when the maternal mortality rate was recorded at 746 per 100,000 live births.

The shortage of qualified health professionals is significant with one doctor for every 16,382 individuals, and each healthcare facility serving over 15,000 people.

The World Bank is implementing the $25 million "Strengthening the Provision of Maternal and Child Health Services in Guinea-Bissau" project. This initiative has already achieved measurable results: over 84,000 women have received prenatal care, more than one million children have been vaccinated, over 2,000 healthcare professionals have been trained, and essential medication has been made available in all public facilities nationwide.

In Gabú and Bafatá, two major regions in eastern Guinea-Bissau, maternal and child mortality rates are high, and rural healthcare access is limited. According to Flávio da Silva Nhaga, Gabú's Regional Health Director, the situation is improving: “This project greatly benefits the Gabú region by helping reduce the high maternal mortality rate.”

In both cities, the World Bank is supporting two homes that accommodate pregnant women at risk during their pregnancy, to ensure they have access to healthcare, medication and meals.

Established in 1994 and run by Caritas, the Gabú Mothers' Home has long depended on donations. Now, the World Bank provides essential support for maintenance, meals, and medication. Sister Florinda notes that this assistance has been transformative. “Previously, Caritas struggled to sustain the home and its needs. The World Bank's help ensures mothers receive vital medical care, with regular visits from nurses and midwives. We are always at full capacity and have waiting lists,” she explains.

Gina da Costa, 24, was referred to Casa das Mães in Gabú by her doctor during her first month of pregnancy after two previous losses. She spent eight months there and states: “My pregnancy went well this time because I was accompanied and looked after.”

In Bafatá, the Casa das Mães is currently at full capacity and has a waiting list. According to Maria Gomes Mbunde, the manager of the house which has been operating since 2005, pregnant women come from various parts of the region.

"Casa das Mães helps reduce infant mortality in the region. With support from the World Bank, we keep these houses running. We provide pregnant women with accommodation, meals, and assist them with consultations, tests, and ultrasounds. We address common health issues like anemia and hypertension." Maria Gomes Mbunde, Manager of the house

Besides their house duties, the team conducts health screenings for pregnant women in every village. In the Bafatá region alone, they have visited over 1,000 villages.

For Mama Saliu, a house worker in Gabú, raising awareness about pregnancy risks in villages is crucial. “We inform women about pregnancy risks and let them know they can come to us if needed.”

In the 10 years working at Gabú House, Mama Saliu has seen many pregnant women come to the facility. “On one occasion, a pregnant woman who had experienced more than seven miscarriages was admitted during her fourth month of pregnancy and remained there until she gave birth. With the provided medical care and close monitoring, the pregnancy progressed smoothly, and she delivered a healthy baby. It was such a joy for the woman, her family, and the staff.”

Maria Pedro Mbunde recalls a success story: “A pregnant woman, abandoned by her husband and family, faced severe health complications. Through great teamwork, we helped her have a safe pregnancy and delivery. This is our daily mission.”

The World Bank project has ensured that over 2,500 women have been accommodated in care homes. It has facilitated more than 113,000 births in health units, assisted by qualified health personnel. The project also includes vaccination programs for children, anti-malaria treatments, and training for health professionals in maternal, and child health.