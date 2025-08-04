Claudio Descalzi, CEO of global technology-driven energy company Eni, has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference as a keynote speaker. Taking place September 3-4 in Luanda, AOG is the largest event of its kind in the country, returning for its next edition as Angola celebrates 50 years of independence in 2025. Descalzi’s participation comes as the Eni-bp joint venture Azule Energy advances major oil and gas projects in Angola and is poised to create new avenues for collaboration across the sector.

Following the merger of Eni and bp’s Angolan operations in 2022, the companies created Angola’s largest independent equity producer of oil and gas: Azule Energy. With 18 licenses – 11 of which are operated – and a combined portfolio of 210,000 barrels per day (bpd), Azule Energy plays an instrumental role in monetizing the country’s hydrocarbon resources. Descalzi joins bp CEO Murray Auchincloss and Azule Energy CEO Adriano Mongini at the event, and will deliver a keynote speech during the main conference agenda. The participation of three executives signals a strong commitment to Angola’s oil and gas future, reaffirming AOG as the premier meeting place for Angola’s upstream operators.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Leveraging the experience of Eni – one of the world’s energy majors – Azule Energy has accelerated the development of offshore oil and gas resources, with a view to increasing its Angolan oil production to 250,000 bpd. In July 2025, the company reached a milestone with the start of operations at the Agogo FPSO. The vessel – forming part of the broader Agogo Integrated West Hub Development in Block 15/06 – joins the operational Ngoma FPSO to harness resources from the Agogo and Ndungu fields and will see combined reserves of 450 million barrels and peak production projected at 175,000 bpd. The Agogo FPSO – completed in just 29 months – is the country’s first offshore facility with fully offset operational emissions. Beyond Agogo, Azule Energy has been working with partners such as TotalEnergies to bring other strategic offshore projects online. These include the CLOV Phase 3 Development – of which Azule Energy has a 11.84% stake – which is situated in Block 17, 140km offshore. The project has a capacity of 30,000 bpd and comprises four wells tied back to the CLOV FPSO.

In the natural sector, Azule Energy – as operator of the New Gas Consortium (NGC) – is advancing the development of Angola’s first non-associated gas project. The project will harness resources from the Quiluma&Maboqueiro (Q&M) shallow water fields and features the construction of an onshore facility and a connection to the Angola LNG plant in Soyo. As of February 2025, the offshore platforms for the Q&M fields were complete, with the NGC partners targeting an early-2026 project start. Azule Energy also made a new gas discovery at the Gajajeira-01 exploration well in Block 1/14 in July 2025. Situated in the Lower Congo basin, the discovery showed estimated reserves of upwards of one trillion cubic feet of gas and 100 million barrels of associated condensate. As the first dedicated gas exploration well in the country, Gajajeira-01 is expected to trigger a new era of gas-led exploration and development in Angola.

Stepping into this picture, Descalzi’s participation at AOG 2025 reflects a broader commitment by Eni to drive Angola’s oil and gas goals. As sub-Saharan Africa’s second largest oil producer, the country has the potential to play an even greater role in global supply chains. Eni’s involvement at the conference is expected to unlock new opportunities for collaboration as the country seeks to boost production and accelerate economic growth.