Kenya's Infrastructure Asset Management Enabling Environment Roadmap Action Plan proposes clear recommendations to enhance the country’s national public asset management practices.
UNOPS, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) and the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) worked in close collaboration with Kenya's State Department for Public Works to develop the roadmap.
"This roadmap will guide us in strengthening our policies, strategies and actions to ensure that Kenya’s infrastructure assets continue to provide inclusive and resilient public services throughout their lifecycle,” said Joel Arumonyang, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Public Works.
“A strategic, data-driven approach ensures that infrastructure investments serve communities efficiently, sustainably and inclusively for generations to come,” said Daniel Platz, Senior Economic Affairs Officer, UN DESA.
“Efficient and cost-effective asset management at national and sub-national level is key to unlocking access to affordable investment capital, especially from the private sector, for improved public service delivery,” said Jenifer Bukokhe Wakhungu, Regional Programme Advisor, Local Climate Adaptive Living, UNCDF.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).