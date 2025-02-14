Botswana has been losing 400 people on average annually due to road crashes. However, the trend has been going down since the enhancement and improved implementation of the safe systems approach in the last 3 years. New roadworks now incorporates improved pedestrian walkways and cycling lanes to improve safety and promote active mobility. The enhancements enable people to walk or run safely away from traffic, which also contributes to prevention of obesity and Non-Communicable Diseases. They also augment the traditional pedestrian crossings, traffic calming measures and signage. The enhancements are meant to reduce injuries and fatalities among pedestrians and cyclists in addition to reducing challenges with flow of traffic.

This overall comprehensive and multi-sectoral approach was introduced and continues to be supported and monitored by WHO. It ensures that road infrastructure, vehicles and road users are safe and that governance, regulation and financing are conducive for road safety. Actions on these are co-chaired and implemented by key stakeholders assigned by the statutory National Road Safety Committee and are based on the 5 pillars of the Global Road Safety Strategy. An encouraging trend has emerged with reductions overall since 2022. There were 16404 crashes resulting in 2724 minor injuries, 798 serious injuries and 404 fatalities versus 14037 crashes, 1487 minor injuries and 852 serious injuries and 396 fatalities in 2023. In 2024 there were 14372 crashes, 1605 minor injuries, 828 serious injuries and 342 fatalities.

Botswana’s experience demonstrates that sustained, comprehensive, coordinated, safety-centric evidence-based multi-sectoral approach to Road Safety can produce positive results. However, leadership of the multi-sectoral efforts by the Transport ministry was not always adequate.