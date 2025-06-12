The U.S. Embassy in Madagascar is proud to launch the English Language Teacher Training program, which brings together over 100 teachers nationwide to strengthen the quality of instruction, introduce innovative teaching methods, and foster collaboration among educators. Funded by the U.S. Department of State and implemented in partnership with the English Language Teachers Association (ELTA) of Madagascar, this two-day training — centered on the theme Empowering Teacher Educators through Innovative Teaching and Leadership — features a dynamic blend of hands-on workshops, focus group discussions, and expert-led presentations grounded in best practices in English language teaching.

Participants will engage with leading experts from the U.S., Madagascar, and beyond — including U.S. English Language Specialists, the Regional English Language Officer, English Language Fellows from Southern Africa, and representatives from ELTA Africa, ELTA Madagascar, and the TESOL International Association.

The U.S. Ambassador to Madagascar delivered a keynote address highlighting the vital role of English teachers in shaping future generations and emphasized the importance of quality education as a foundation for lasting growth and opportunity.

This program builds on the U.S. Embassy’s longstanding commitment to advancing the professional development of English educators throughout Madagascar. Since 2019, the U.S. Government has provided high-quality training and capacity-building opportunities to over 3,000 English educators nationwide — enhancing teaching methodologies, promoting student-centered learning, and expanding access to resources in schools, universities, and community-based learning spaces such as English clubs and teacher associations.

The Embassy is also proud to support this milestone event as a continuation of its investment in English language education—most notably, the creation of ELTA Madagascar in July 2024. The establishment of this national association of English teachers is a direct result of the Embassy’s sustained engagement, including a series of targeted professional development initiatives. Through this training, the Embassy aims to sustain the momentum by helping ELTA Madagascar expand its membership, strengthen its presence in all regions of the country, and develop robust, teacher-led programming.

Through continued collaboration with local education leaders and institutions, the U.S. Embassy remains dedicated to advancing excellence in English teaching—helping build a future where both teachers and students can thrive, connect, and unlock new opportunities.