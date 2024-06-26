Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) – Africa’s leading energy investment platform – proudly announces the appointment of James Chester as CEO, effective June 26, 2024.

As Co-Founder and Senior Director at ECP, Chester holds varied and dynamic experience in events, strategic communications, custom publishing and investment promotion activities across Africa’s fastest-growing markets. Chester serves as project lead for the South Sudan Oil&Power conference – ECP’s longest-running event – and Libya Energy&Economic Summit, working closely with key government and private sector stakeholders to showcase national investment opportunities and deliver measurable results.

Through the inaugural US-Africa Energy Forum in 2021 and successive events in Houston including the Angola Oil&Gas networking event earlier this year, Chester has successfully introduced American companies to African investment opportunities, playing a critical role in bridging the two regions. As CEO, he will continue to innovate and develop new strategies to attract global capital, knowledge and technology to Africa's energy sector, adapting to the evolving energy investment landscape and driving growth and development in the industry.

“We are thrilled to appoint James Chester as CEO, given his longstanding commitment to the company, robust financial acumen and in-depth market knowledge. Having led ECP projects in South Sudan, Libya and the US – as well as played an active role in each of our departments – James knows the business inside and out and will undoubtedly infuse new spirit and direction to our existing product and service offerings,” says Kelly-Ann Mealia, ECP Chairperson.

The appointment comes as ECP executes a dynamic 2024 events calendar including the Angola Oil&Gas conference in Luanda on October 2-3; MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power conference in Dakar on December 3-4; African Energy Week in Cape Town on November 4-8, organized in partnership with the African Energy Chamber and the Libya Energy&Economic Summit in Tripoli on January 18-19, 2025.

“It is an honor to lead ECP into its next chapter of success, with a focus on aligning our strategic vision and advancing Africa’s energy sector progress. I look forward to bringing new partners on board, expanding audience reach and evaluating how we can better serve the markets in which we operate,” notes Chester.