With an investment pipeline of more than $60 billion expected in the upcoming five years, Angola’s upstream industry is seeing robust activity across its mergers and acquisition landscape. Through its six-year licensing round and other investment promotion initiatives, the country is attracting sustained foreign investment in offshore exploration, while new commercial opportunities continue to entice deals across Angola’s blocks.

Returning for its fifth edition from October 2-3 in Luanda, the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference serves as the premier platform for the oil and gas industry to sign deals and drive projects forward. On the back of seven deals signed at the 2023 edition of the event, AOG 2024 will usher in new opportunities for collaboration and investment, with speakers from global energy associations and market intelligence firms facilitating dialogue and deals.

Aiming to boost its domestic LNG capacity and increase the share of gas in its energy mix to 25% by 2025, Angola offers strategic opportunities for investors and project developers across the natural gas value chain. The country expects its first non-associated gas project – the Quiluma and Maboqueiro fields – to come online in 2026, while the Sanha Lean Gas Connection Project – connecting Blocks 0 and 14 to the Angola LNG facility – will start production in 2024. At AOG 2024, Rafik Amara, Senior Gas Markets Analyst at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and Denise Cortês-Keyser, Advisor at the Global Gas Center, will share their respective insights into Angola’s role as a global gas producer https://apo-opa.co/4gpFbcM.

In addition to gas projects, Angola is advancing a portfolio of oil projects under efforts to maintain production above one million barrels per day beyond 2027. The country plans to leverage its strategic position in southern Africa to cement its role as a regional petroleum hub, creating newfound opportunities to meet consumer demand in neighboring countries such as South Africa. Adrian Strydom, CEO of the South African Oil&Gas Alliance, has joined AOG 2024 to discuss opportunities in this area.

A strong advocate for the development of Africa’s oil and gas industry, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) – serving as the voice of the African energy sector – has been resolute in its approach to facilitating investment into and supporting Angola’s industry expansion. During the 2023 edition of AOG, the AEC’s Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk emphasized that the Chamber “has been particularly pleased to watch the path that Angola has been taking to drive its [oil and gas] industry forward.” Ayuk returns to AOG 2024 to discuss the country’s progress and future hydrocarbon outlook.

Angola has taken a proactive approach to attracting foreign investment across its entire oil and gas value chain. This is evident through measures such as a six-year licensing strategy launched in 2019; a permanent offer program providing access to block opportunities; a recently-launched marginal field program; and improved fiscals for incremental production and onshore exploration. As global interest continues to grow in Angola’s investment opportunities, market intelligence firms offer the insights and data needed for companies to make informed decisions.

During AOG 2024, Ian Thom, Upstream Director at Wood Mackenzie, will share data-driven insights into Angola’s energy sector opportunities. He is joined by representatives from S&P Global Commodity Insights, including the company’s Senior Energy Specialist Jennifer Jumbe; Director for African Regional Research Justin Cochrane; and Associate Director Rodrigo Fiatikoski.

