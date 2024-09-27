Nikki Martin, President and CEO of global trade association EnerGeo Alliance, will receive the Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s African Energy Awards – taking place during the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 conference. The Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes outstanding, decades-long contributions to Africa's energy sector.

As President and CEO of EnerGeo Alliance, Martin has been instrumental in championing technology and data-driven strategies to boost exploration efficiency while enhancing environmental sustainability across Africa. For over a decade, Martin has been a strong advocate for increased upstream investment in Africa’s energy frontiers, identifying advanced seismic surveys and data generation as key tools for minimizing project risks and uncovering future resources.

Boasting years of experience with government regulators, Martin is responsible for the global organization and execution of EnerGeo Alliance’s business and regulatory climate, while serving to enhance support for a viable global energy geoscience and exploration industry. In the organization’s latest policy brief, EnerGeo Alliance made calls for further upstream investment in South Africa’s energy sector. The brief emphasized the need for advanced seismic surveys and data generation to identify reserves and reduce exploration risks. It highlights the potential of South Africa’s Brulpadda-Luiperd fields, offshore prospects in the Orange Basin and onshore shale gas in the Karoo Basin as game-changers for the country’s energy landscape.

From spearheading impactful projects, to facilitating engagement across the industry to driving innovation, Martin’s dedication to merging geophysical advancements with sustainability initiatives has made her a transformative figure in the African energy landscape. With five decades in petroleum and natural gas exploration, the geophysical organization and its member companies span over 50 countries worldwide, and offers geoscience data to energy players, equipment and software manufacturers, industry suppliers, service providers and consultancy companies.

Under Martin’s leadership, EnerGeo Alliance has emerged as a premier voice for the geophysical exploration community, emphasizing the vital role of geoscience in resource discovery and development. At the same time, her leadership has fostered essential collaboration among African governments, exploration companies and local communities, all with the mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030 – a key theme of AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024.

“Nikki Martin’s steadfast dedication to upstream development in Africa only serves to reinforce the continent’s mandate to leverage its resources, bring wealth to local communities and eradicate energy poverty within the decade. EnerGeo Alliance represents a strong partner for African countries, by promoting the exploration and discovery of resources across the continent while encouraging more global investors to participate in our energy future. Therefore, it is only fitting that Martin receives the Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award for her wholehearted dedication to African energy and her illustrious career in the upstream sector,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.