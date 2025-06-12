The upcoming U.S.-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF) in Houston is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the EnerGeo Alliance, a global trade association for the geoscience and exploration industries. This partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing collaborative energy development between the U.S. and Africa, and in strengthening stakeholder engagement within the natural gas and geoscience sectors.

Under the partnership, EnerGeo Alliance will support USAEF’s mission by facilitating direct introductions between EnerGeo’s member organizations and USAEF, enabling targeted sponsorship opportunities and fostering deeper industry participation in USAEF's programming and events.

With members active in more than 50 countries – including key African markets such as Namibia, Mozambique, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola and South Africa – EnerGeo Alliance plays a vital role in supporting upstream energy development through advanced geoscience, seismic surveying and data-driven exploration. The partnership with USAEF strengthens the shared mission to connect U.S. and African stakeholders, facilitate energy investment and promote natural gas as a reliable, lower-carbon transition fuel.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening collaboration between the geoscience community and energy stakeholders across Africa,” said Nikki Martin, President&CEO of EnerGeo Alliance. “With our members actively engaged in key markets across the continent, we see this as an opportunity to elevate upstream dialogue, support data-driven exploration, and help shape pragmatic solutions to Africa’s energy needs.”

EnerGeo Alliance has been especially active in advocating for natural gas as a sustainable and cost-effective solution to meet growing power demand across Africa. In a recent policy brief, the organization spotlighted South Africa’s natural gas prospects and emphasized the role of upstream data in de-risking exploration and reducing environmental impacts. Their work complements USAEF’s goal of catalyzing partnerships that accelerate infrastructure growth and increase access to reliable energy across the continent.

The partnership is expected to play a pivotal role in USAEF 2025, where EnerGeo Alliance will engage with delegates to spotlight the role of geoscience in upstream investment and showcase how seismic technologies can reduce risk and improve environmental outcomes in natural gas development. By aligning their networks and resources, USAEF and EnerGeo Alliance aim to create new pathways for investment, knowledge exchange and industry growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Partnering with EnerGeo Alliance allows USAEF to bridge U.S. technology and expertise with African energy ambitions in a meaningful way. We’re not only expanding access to strategic geoscience players, but also enhancing opportunities for investment, sponsorship and long-term collaboration in Africa’s gas and energy value chains,” said James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and more information, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com. Join us in Houston this August to connect with the leaders shaping Africa’s energy landscape and experience the momentum that drives ECP’s events worldwide.