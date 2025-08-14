International hydrocarbon exploration and production company Energean will participate as a Silver Partner at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. The company enters the conference with a deepened focus on Egypt’s natural gas sector. The company aims to optimize its offshore concessions in the country and plans to integrate its three existing licenses – Abu Qir, North El Amriya and North Idku – in the Nile Delta region to streamline costs and enhance productivity.

Energean recently launched an infill drilling campaign in the Abu Qir concession. A well drilled from the North Abu Qir PII platform discovered 270 feet of net play in the BKES-1 and Abu Madi formations – double the pre-drill estimate. The well confirmed gas in place between 87 and 129 billion cubic feet and identified a possible 55-foot liquids column, with first production scheduled to begin later this year. As part of its 2025 strategy, Energean is preparing to drill its low-cost East Bir Nus concession in Egypt’s Western Desert and is pursuing near-field drilling opportunities around Abu Qir. The company is also targeting deeper horizons with Abu Qir to access untapped resources and accelerate gas-to-market timelines.

Beyond Egypt, Energean continues to advocate for a pan-African approach to natural gas development, calling for accelerated timelines, regulatory clarity and stronger regional cooperation to unlock the continent’s vast untapped resources. The company recently emphasized that Africa’s energy transformation requires bold leadership and integrated planning, noting that natural gas can play a central role in industrialization, job creation and long-term energy security. Energean is also actively engaging with African governments and stakeholders to share technical expertise, promote infrastructure-led growth and support the development of gas value chains that are both economically and environmentally sustainable.

Following an announcement in December 2024 that Energean would target new acquisitions across Africa, along with the Balkans, the UK and the North Sea, the company is actively reshaping its portfolio around high-impact, development-ready assets. This strategic shift comes in the wake of the divestment of mature assets and signals a renewed focus on frontier and underdeveloped regions, where Energean can apply its proven development model.

“Energean’s continued investment in Egypt and its broader commitment to unlocking Africa’s gas potential reflect exactly the kind of pragmatic, forward-looking energy leadership we need. Their integrated approach to development, combined with deep technical capability, positions them as a key partner in driving energy access, industrial growth and long-term security across the continent,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.