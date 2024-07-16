Canon’s World of Education initiatives in Africa (https://en.Canon-CNA.com) are aligned with the corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which is a Japanese concept meaning, living, and working together for the common good; The educational programmes bring to life Canon’s commitment to sustainability, cooperation, and fostering an environment for growth and development.

Canon Central and North Africa is delighted to announce a collaboration with Rolof Computer Academy, aimed at empowering youth and fostering creativity. Through this partnership, Canon and Rolof Computer Academy will activate various education programmes such as- Canon Academy Juniors Programme, Miraisha Programme, Canon Print Hub, and Canon Academy. This partnership marks a significant step towards providing practical experiences and job opportunities for youth in Nigeria.

Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director at Canon Central and North Africa, expressed his excitement at the collaboration, saying, “We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey alongside Rolof Computer Academy. Together, we aim to empower the youth of Nigeria with more than just technical photography skills.

“We aspire to provide them with immersive experiences, moments of discovery, and opportunities for personal growth. Through the lens of photography, we hope to broaden their creativity and instill in them a sense of confidence and purpose.”

Rashad also emphasized Canon’s commitment to the philosophy of Kyosei, a Japanese concept that lies at the heart of the company’s values. “Kyosei,” he explained, “Embodies our belief in living and working together for the common good. It’s about fostering harmony, collaboration, and mutual respect within our global community. By partnering with Rolof Computer Academy, Canon continues its mission to educate and motivate individuals to make a positive impact in the world.”

What makes this joint initiative unique is the integration of the five different workshops scheduled from 23 July to 3 September 2024, with the Rolof Summer Programme at Rolof Computer Academy in Warri, Nigeria. This cohesive approach offers participants a unified and collaborative learning experience, where creativity and technology converge within a single framework.

These workshops are designed for various learners from children to adults starting out in photography. Led by Canon-certified trainers, participants will enjoy interactive, hands-on training sessions tailored for two age groups: 8-16 years under Canon Academy Juniors, and 18-35 years for the Street Photography Workshop under Canon Academy and the Canon Miraisha Programme.

The Canon Academy Junior Programme is dedicated to nurturing creativity and empowering young minds. The programme offers concise, interactive sessions that provide a stimulating and enriching experience. These sessions aim to inspire a love for photography in children. As part of the holistic experience, young learners will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the realm of arts and crafts. Canon Creative Park, an exclusive content service tailored for Canon print owners, will be featured during the trainings, offering a delightful array of paper crafting activities. These activities will provide children with a platform to unleash their artistic talents and create novel masterpieces.

The Canon Miraisha Programme, targeted at participants aged 18-35 years, seeks to promote job opportunities and future livelihoods in Africa, workshops designed for photographers, videographers, filmmakers, and print business owners will enhance their skill sets and support their professional development.

The Canon Academy presents a variety of practical photography workshops covering a wide range of topics, organized to cater to diverse interests and skill levels. With the convenience of online accessibility, training courses provide the flexibility to learn anywhere, anytime.

Mr. Lucky Ofuafor, Director of Rolof Computer Academy said, “Our collaboration with Canon Central and North Africa is a testament to our commitment to education and pioneering innovative educational opportunities within our community. Through this partnership, we are dedicated to empowering the youth of Warri with the skills, knowledge, and experience they need to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

Rolof Computer Academy is an educational institution offering a range of courses to diverse audiences, including adults and children in areas such as computer science and engineering. It hosts an annual summer camp for children in Warri, Nigeria. Its team of highly skilled professionals offers numerous services to help businesses thrive in the digital world.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/463yeJJ) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com