Over 50 young agripreneurs, farmers, and stakeholders gathered in Ho for a two-day Multi-Stakeholder Youth Dialogue on Sustainable Livestock and Fisheries Development, jointly organized by FAO in Ghana and the World Food Forum Ghana Chapter. The event, held at the Regional Coordinating Council Conference Hall, aimed to strengthen youth participation in livestock and fisheries value chains through farm onsite training, policy engagement, and networking.

The forum combined technical masterclasses, policy discussions, and a field visit to promote youth-led innovation and sustainable practices. Participants explored opportunities under Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Act 2025 and the Fisheries Act 1146, focusing on how these reforms can empower young entrepreneurs and ensure sustainable production systems.

Opening the event, a representative of the Volta Regional Minister, Mr. Yanick Agboado in his address, emphasized the importance of youth engagement for the region’s economic transformation.

“The future of agriculture in Ghana depends on the creativity and resilience of our young people,” he said. “By equipping them with the right skills and linking them to policy and market opportunities, we are building the foundation for a more sustainable and inclusive food system.”

The dialogue featured interactive sessions on value addition, access to finance, business management, and green innovation, alongside exhibitions of locally processed livestock and fish products.

“Empowering young people to participate meaningfully in agrifood systems is central to FAO’s mission,” he noted. “This dialogue reflects our collective determination to create better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life for all.” Said FAO Representative to Ghana Ms Priya Gujadhur in an address read on her behalf by Ms Abigail Kanyi.

She reaffirmed FAO’s commitment to supporting youth-driven solutions for sustainable food systems.

The event concluded with a renewed call for collaboration among government, youth, and development partners to ensure that Ghana’s livestock and fisheries sectors remain engines of innovation, resilience, and opportunity for the next generation.