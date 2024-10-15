In the heart of Mozambique, women are courageously advancing toward sustainability and gender equality goals through innovative sustainable beekeeping initiatives. These practices are transforming lives, preserving the environment, and promoting equity.

A New Dawn in Beekeeping

“We used to set fire to trees to harvest honey, but the problem was that we couldn’t recover the same tree to produce honey again in another season. But when the project came and taught us these techniques through beehives, we saw that we could produce honey several times throughout the year,” says Sara Domingos, one of the 30 beekeepers benefiting from the project. She adds, “The new techniques also contribute to the preservation of forests because we no longer hear about cases of wildfires in this area, and we’re not worried about losing our gardens or houses.”

Facing Climate Challenges Head-On

The central region of Mozambique, particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, faces extreme challenges such as cyclones, floods, and droughts. Cyclones Idai and Kenneth in 2019 caused massive destruction, damaging infrastructure, and livelihoods, and displacing around 2,000 people according to figures from OCHA, 80% of whom were women and girls.

In response to these challenges, the peace sentinels from Sofala province, beneficiaries of the Women Peace and Security project, implemented by UN Women in partnership with ADEL-Sofala, are leading climate adaptation through sustainable beekeeping. Previously, honey harvesting involved burning trees, a practice that not only damaged forests but also posed risks of uncontrolled fires. Now, with new techniques, these women are preserving the environment while securing a livelihood for their families.

Environmental and Economic Impact

According to Abrahamo Senece, a government technician from Sofala province overseeing the project, “The environmental impact of the program has been profound. By creating protected zones around the apiaries, the project has reduced deforestation and uncontrolled burning, which are vital steps for conserving Mozambique’s rich biodiversity.” He adds, “There have been many changes where the project is located; there has been a reduction in the logging of forest species and wildlife, and women and their communities are now using the environment sustainably.”

Moses Kakau, Project Coordinator at ADEL Sofala, highlights another benefit: “Bees as natural pollinators are increasing local agricultural production, further enhancing food security in these communities.”

Empowering Women and Challenging Stereotypes

The Women, Peace, and Security initiative goes beyond environmental benefits. It has created economic opportunities for women, allowing them to become entrepreneurs. “With the old methods, we could only harvest small amounts of honey for personal use. Now, with the new techniques, we produce large quantities of honey, sell it, and use the income to support our families,” shares Teresa Moiana, another beneficiary of the program.

In communities where beekeeping was traditionally viewed as a male-dominated activity, women are now at the forefront. As they gain confidence and skills, these women are challenging stereotypes and proving that they are fully capable of managing beekeeping operations. “We are showing our communities that women can do anything, and we are building a better future for ourselves and our children,” concludes Teresa Moiana.

Celebrating Rural Women’s Day

In 2024, we celebrate Rural Women’s Day with the theme: “Building climate resilience, conserving biodiversity, and caring for the land towards gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.” Through projects like Women, Peace, and Security, rural women in Mozambique are not only building climate resilience but also leading efforts to conserve biodiversity. Their success stories inspire hope for a future where women are at the forefront of environmental sustainability and gender equality.

The Women, Peace, and Security Project, implemented by UN Women with the support of the Government of the Kingdom of Norway, focuses on four main areas: strengthening the influence of women and gender equality advocates in political and peace processes, enhancing the capacity of the Mozambican government to meet the commitments of the WPS agenda, promoting more effective coordination in implementing these commitments, and facilitating access for women affected by conflicts to sustainable livelihoods and socio-economic opportunities. Through this project, rural women in Mozambique are building climate resilience, leading efforts to conserve biodiversity, contributing effectively to the green economy, and promoting peace and social cohesion. Their success stories inspire hope for a future where women are at the forefront of environmental sustainability and gender equality in the context of climate change and conflict.