Isha S.Y. Sumah, a 20-year-old university student, has always had a strong desire to make a difference in her community. Growing up in a society where gender inequality and violence against women and girls were rampant, she witnessed firsthand the suffering of women abused by their husbands, often with no consequences for the perpetrators. These experiences fueled her determination to fight for a society free from Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), where both men and women can enjoy equal rights.

For years, discussions around gender equality in Sierra Leone had been stagnant, with little progress made toward passing crucial legislation. However, thanks to the combined efforts of UN Women and other partners, the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GEWE) Act was finally enacted in 2022. This landmark legislation marked a turning point in the country’s journey toward gender equality, providing women with greater opportunities for leadership. The results were clear: women’s representation in Parliament doubled from 14.5% in 2018 to 30.4% in 2023, and female local counselors increased from 18.7% to 34%.

Isha describes this moment as pivotal in her advocacy journey. “There is never a better moment for me than this,” she said. With the GEWE Act now in place, she is more eager than ever to advocate for women’s and girls’ human rights in Sierra Leone. This is why she seized the opportunity to participate in a five-day training organized by UN Women in June 2024, focusing on critical issues such as Sexual and Gender-Based Violence referrals, gender entrepreneurship leadership, and sensitization on the GEWE Act.

Before this training, Isha acknowledged having little knowledge about the GEWE Act or how to address SGBV effectively. “I have never benefited from such a transformative and life-changing experience before” she reflects. The interactive sessions were a true eye-opener, according to Isha, who now feels more aware of the harsh realities many young people face daily, especially those who fall victim to SGBV. She feels more knowledgeable about the legal framework surrounding the GEWE Act and better equipped to advocate effectively for gender equality. “Now, I know how to better support survivors of sexual and gender-based violence,” she testifies.

Empowered by this newly acquired knowledge, Isha is determined to share what she has learned with her peers and other community members. Together, they can contribute to breaking the silence and raising awareness about the GEWE Act, SGBV, and the importance of women’s and girls’ empowerment in Sierra Leone.

Despite the challenges ahead, Isha remains strong in her activism. She aspires to one day open a safe home for SGBV survivors, providing them with refuge and holistic support, empowering them to regain their lives and participate as active community members.

With the help of UN Women, Isha is just one of many young men and women now leading the gender equality movement in Sierra Leone, ensuring that the future is brighter and provides equal opportunities for all.