In a bold effort to improve the health and well-being of Nigerians, the World Health Organization (WHO) has partnered with the Nigerian government to launch the National Health Fellows Program (NHFP). This transformative initiative, housed within the Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) Coordination Office under the Office of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, aims to deploy dedicated health fellows across all 774 local government areas (LGAs) nationwide. By strengthening healthcare services at the grassroots level, the programme seeks to address systemic challenges and drive lasting change in Nigeria’s health sector.

In 2024, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu approved the NHFP as part of a broader strategy to build a robust, innovative, and well-equipped healthcare workforce. The programme will deploy young professionals to every LGA to enhance health service delivery, improve policy coordination, and foster community engagement.

WHO’s Role in Supporting the NHFP

During the programme’s launch at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, President Tinubu praised the initiative’s ambitious vision and rigorous selection process, underscoring its importance for Nigeria’s healthcare future. Prior to the launch, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, directed the SWAp Coordination Office to expedite recruitment efforts.

To ensure transparency and uphold global health standards, Minister Pate tasked WHO, the lead health agency and technical partner, with chairing the recruitment committees across Nigeria’s 36 states and Federal Capital Territory. With WHO leading the process, the goal was to select highly qualified professionals capable of serving communities nationwide.

The recruitment process was meticulous. Candidates from all 774 LGAs submitted applications online, followed by a pre-screening phase that shortlisted the top three applicants per LGA based on predefined criteria. A state-level screening, led by WHO staff, then finalized the selection of fellows.

In his goodwill message, WHO Country Representative Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo commended the Nigerian government for adopting innovative approaches to transform the health sector. “These unprecedented, transformative initiatives—including the National Health Fellowship Program, Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII), State of Health Report, Redesigned Community Health Workers Programme, and the Presidential Initiative for Unlocking the Healthcare Value Chain (PVAC)—demonstrate Nigeria’s commitment to the World Health Assembly’s resolutions on universal health coverage,” he said. Dr Mulombo emphasised that such efforts are vital for accelerating progress toward universal health coverage in member states.

An excited health fellow, Raji Latefat, from Ede Constituency, Osun State, views her fellowship as an opportunity to serve and contribute her quota in improving the health services in her community.

"After the training from government and WHO experts, I look forward to supporting the government in achieving the desired goal. I promise to do my work skilfully and achieve what is expected from me as a health fellow", she said.

Dr Bello Ahmed, WHO Kaduna State Coordinator, shared insights from the screening process in Kaduna State, where over 50 applicants from 23 LGAs were evaluated. “Through this process, we identified talented candidates for the Health Fellowship Programme, contributing to enhanced leadership and skills within Nigeria’s health sector,” he noted. Once deployed, the fellows are expected to support state governments in implementing national and state-level health policies, ensuring alignment with global best practices. Their roles will also include training and monitoring health workers, streamlining processes, reducing bureaucracy, and improving the efficiency of health programmes.

WHO’s support for the NHFP reflects its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure through capacity building and workforce development. The organisation will provide technical assistance, policy guidance, and strategic oversight to ensure the programme aligns with global health standards.

Expected Impact of the NHFP

The NHFP is poised to create a ripple effect of positive health outcomes across Nigeria. Key anticipated benefits include:

• Improved Healthcare Access: By stationing fellows in every LGA, the programme will enhance healthcare accessibility for underserved communities.

• Strengthened Health Workforce: Fellows will gain hands-on experience and training, contributing to the long-term development of Nigeria’s health sector.

• Enhanced Disease Surveillance and Response: Backed by the government and WHO, fellows will play a critical role in monitoring and responding to disease outbreaks at the local level.

• Community Engagement and Awareness: Fellows will lead health campaigns, educate communities on preventive healthcare measures, and drive grassroots-level interventions.

As the NHFP unfolds, it is expected to serve as a model for youth-driven healthcare transformation, paving the way for a more resilient and efficient health system in Nigeria.

Progress and Looking Ahead

Since its launch, the NHFP has sparked widespread optimism about the future of healthcare in Nigeria. Notably, over 774 health fellows have already been deployed across the country to serve in local government areas, marking a significant milestone in the programme’s rollout. These fellows are now actively working to bridge gaps in healthcare delivery, strengthen local health systems, and foster trust between communities and health authorities.

With WHO’s technical expertise and the Nigerian government’s leadership, the NHFP is well-positioned to address longstanding challenges and deliver measurable impact at the grassroots level.

The National Health Fellows Programme represents a critical step toward achieving universal health coverage in Nigeria. By empowering a new generation of health professionals to lead change, this initiative holds the promise of a healthier, more equitable future for all Nigerians.