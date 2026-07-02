EK778 lands at Cape Town International Airport for the first time, bringing the Emirates A350 to South Africa

Emirates has also reinstated its fourth daily service to Johannesburg, and now operates a consistent and reliable schedule of 56 weekly flights between South Africa and Dubai ​

Emirates' (www.Emirates.com) third daily service on the Dubai-Cape Town route landed at Cape Town International Airport at 18:05 yesterday, marking the first arrival of flight EK778. This also marks the debut of the airline's next-generation Airbus A350 in South Africa.

The A350 (https://apo-opa.co/3ReSghd) is the newest aircraft type to join Emirates’ all widebody fleet, introducing the latest in-flight experience. The bright and airy cabins have been thoughtfully designed to provide more space and comfort in every cabin, whilst cutting-edge technology and enhanced entertainment options elevate every flight. The deployment also increases access to the airline’s award-winning Premium Economy cabin, which first launched in South Africa in September 2025 and has proved consistently popular with travellers.

Afzal Parambil, Emirates' Regional Manager for Southern Africa, said, "Cape Town has long been one of the most popular destinations on our African network. The launch of a third daily service, operated with our newest aircraft, shows how much we believe in this market. The new flight gives travellers more options and an easier connection to our global network through Dubai, while the A350 offers the latest passenger experience. We’d like to extend our thanks to the South African authorities for their partnership and support in securing this new service, and look forward to welcoming passengers onboard."

The new flight enhances connectivity for South African travellers, offering more choice, flexibility, and improved access to Emirates’ global network, via Dubai, especially long-haul destinations in West Asia, Australasia and the Far East.

The launch of the new service also builds on the agreement signed in April 2026 between Emirates and Wesgro, the tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape. The two organisations are working together to bring more visitors from key markets such as the Gulf, the Far East, and India.

Outside of Cape Town, Emirates also reinstated its fourth daily flight to Johannesburg on 1 July 2026, boosting weekly connectivity to Dubai to 56 weekly services from its three South African gateways. The deployment is further supported by the seasonal deployment of the second A380 service into Johannesburg. EK761 and EK762 will now be operated by a full retrofitted A380, equipped with the in-demand Premium Economy cabin and the latest cabin interiors, enhancing Emirates world-class offering and boosting capacity in and out of South Africa’s largest and busiest international airport.

By enhancing its frequencies, Emirates is not just supporting passenger traffic, but facilitation global trade too. Optimising the belly capacity in the Boeing 777 and A350, as well as the daily flight from Durban, Emirates SkyCargo uplifts key commodities from South Africa such as fresh fruit and vegetables, chilled meat, dairy, seafood and fresh cut flowers, and transports them worldwide, connecting South African businesses with their global customers, quickly, reliably and efficiently.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.Emirates.com. Tickets can also be booked on Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.