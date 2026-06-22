Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On June 22, the Government of Japan has decided to provide an Emergency Grant of USD 3.5 million in response to the Ebola virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

  1. With this Emergency Grant, Japan will deliver humanitarian assistance in such areas as health, water, sanitation and hygiene. This assistance will be implemented in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
  2. This assistance is expected to contribute to preventing further spread of the Ebola virus disease outbreak both within the affected countries and beyond their borders to neighboring countries.

(Reference1) Implementing agencies, areas of assistance, and the amount of disbursement

  1. Democratic Republic of the Congo
    • IFRC: Health [USD 1.5 million]
    • WFP: Logistics [USD 1 million]
    • UNICEF: Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) [USD 0.5 million]
  2. Uganda
  3. IFRC: Health [USD 0.5 million]

(Reference2) Situation Summary

  1. In Democratic Republic of the Congo (as of June 19), 956 cases have been confirmed, with 247 deaths and 92 patients discharged.
  2. In Uganda(as of June 21), 20 cases have been confirmed, with 2 deaths and 14 patients discharged.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.