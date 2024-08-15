Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On August 15, the Government of Japan decided to extend an Emergency Grant Aid of USD 2.5 million as part of its humanitarian assistance to Zambia and Namibia in Southern Africa, which has been experiencing serious food insecurity as a result of the worst-ever drought caused by El Niño.

  1. This Emergency Grant Aid will enable the provision of emergency food relief through the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).
  2. The Government of Japan will continue to work to strengthen food security in Southern Africa, including by closely cooperating with the Governments of Zambia and Namibia.

(Reference1) Implementing agency, areas of assistance, and disbursed contribution

United Nations World Food Programme (WFP): Food [USD 2.5 million (USD 2.0 million for Zambia, USD 0.5 million for Namibia)]

(Reference2)

Southern Africa only received 20% of regular annual precipitation during its rainy season of the end of last year through early 2024, and the amount of its cereal harvest has declined significantly. The region has been facing serious food insecurity, not only because of the drought, but also because of the soaring global food prices reflecting current international situation.

