The Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation and the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) are inviting start-ups with climate innovation solutions that are operational in Egypt to apply for a grant to support affordable, inclusive and high-impact innovations that enhance climate adaptation and food security.

The collaboration capitalises on Egypt’s ClimaTech Run global competition that supports entrepreneurs and innovators with the aim of addressing the most pressing climate and food security challenges in the country.

The ‘Climate Adaptation Innovation Accelerator Programme’ (CAIAP) programme, is supported by the UN Adaptation Fund and is part of the Adaptation Fund Climate Innovation Accelerator’ (AFCIA) partnership with the WFP Innovation Accelerator in Munich.

The programme targets entrepreneurs, start-ups, companies, and non-governmental organizations in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon that work on solutions to meet distinct food security and climate adaptation challenges.

Successful proposals will receive mentorship, hands-on support, and access to WFP operations in addition to grants of up to US$200,000. For more details on the award’s terms and conditions, visit the website.

The Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation is joining efforts with WFP to reach innovative climate ventures through its ClimaTech Run network, established in the run-up to COP27, and comprise tech entrepreneurs and digital artists.

Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, H.E. Dr. Rania A. Al-Mashat said: "Empowering startups and private sector participation are key drivers for innovation, economic development and accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. In cooperation with WFP, the CAIAP will support and help scaling up high-potential climate innovation in Egypt, unlocking the power of local climate action initiatives through multi-stakeholder partnerships. In the last few years, we launched the global ClimaTech Run and to date, we've reached over 422 startups from 77 countries across continents in the competition's 2 editions. Today, as the newly merged Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, we look forward to continuing our commitment towards empowering green-driven and tech-led startups through diverse initiatives, such as CAIAP."

“The launch of the Climate Adaptation Innovation Accelerator Programme is a powerful testament that innovation is crucial to tackle food insecurity and climate change. This partnership represents an important chapter in our fight for a food-secure future in a rapidly changing world,” said Bernhard Kowatsch, Head of WFP Innovation Accelerator.

“We are proud to be working with the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, supporting the programme’s launch in Egypt and harnessing the power of local innovations to provide lasting and substantial climate and food security solutions. For a country like Egypt that is both affected by extreme climate and is rich in local innovations and strategic private-public partnerships, this challenge provides a boost to sustainable solutions. This partnership strongly aligns and contributes to our shared mission to ensure food security for all,” said Jean-Pierre de Margerie, WFP Egypt Representative and Country Director.

Last year, WFP launched its 2023-2028 strategic plan in Egypt that focuses on areas to enhance food security, including agricultural and rural development in Upper Egypt. In April 2024, Minister Al-Mashat and WFP representatives visited projects in Aswan dedicated to community development, capacity strengthening, enhancement of youth employability and vocational training.