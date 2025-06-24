Karim Badawi, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference – taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town – as a speaker. His participation comes as the country advances its latest licensing round, seeking to increase production through fresh investment in offshore and onshore blocks. With the round set to close in the second half of 2025, Egypt is gearing up for accelerated growth across its upstream industry.

Egypt’s latest licensing round was launched in March 2025, featuring 13 offshore and onshore blocks across key hydrocarbon regions. Available acreage includes seven undeveloped fields in the Mediterranean Sea, three offshore exploration blocks in the Gulf of Suez and three onshore exploration areas in the Western Desert. The bid round forms part of a broader strategy by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to attract new investment across the upstream sector and follows a previous 12-block round which closed in February 2025. During AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Badawi is expected to share insights into the impact these licensing rounds will have on the market.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit http://www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Egypt’s bold licensing strategy comes as the country strives to mitigate production decline and support the development of high-potential blocks. Under the leadership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the country has set a target of drilling 586 oil and gas wells by 2030 and is strengthening collaboration with international partners to realize this goal. Recent deals and exploration milestones align with this strategy, indicating a positive growth trajectory for the country’s upstream oil and gas sector.

Egypt approved two transactions by Russian energy firm Lukoil in May 2025, covering exploration and production rights for acreage in the South Wadi El-Sahl region of the Eastern Desert and the Wadi El-Sahl area. Energy major ExxonMobil signed an MoU for a new operational framework in the Cairo and Masry offshore concession areas of the Mediterranean Sea while energy major Eni is spearheading a $26 billion investment strategy across three North African countries – including Egypt. In terms of drilling, Eni is preparing to drill two development wells at the Zohr gas field in 2025. ExxonMobil plans to drill a new offshore gas exploration well in the North Marakia Offshore Concession. The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company also plans to drill 17 exploratory and evaluation wells in 2025/2026, targeting acreage in the Delta and Mediterranean Sea. The company is investing $434 million in drilling activities.

Beyond exploration, Egypt is working toward scaling-up its production and export capacity to support growing demand in both regional and international markets. As one of Africa’s top gas producers, Egypt already plays an instrumental part in global supply chains, but upcoming projects stand to further consolidate its position as a global exporter. Turkey is deploying a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to Egypt, which will provide LNG storage and regasification services to the country during peak demand periods in 2025. Another agreement was signed with energy infrastructure firm Höegh Evi for the supply of a FSRU, which will be situated at the Port of Sumed in Q4, 2026. The FSRU enhance the country’s regasification and export capacity. Meanwhile, energy major Chevron announced plans to conduct a seabed survey in the eastern Mediterranean, aiming to develop a pipeline that will transport gas from Cyprus’ Aphrodite field to processing facilities in Egypt. This will not only support regional gas monetization but cements Egypt’s role as a regional petroleum hub. Badawi’s insights at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 are expected to support both upcoming projects and efforts to integrate regional markets.

“Egypt is not only assessing short-term production strategies but implementing initiatives that ensure long-term growth across the upstream oil and gas industry. Spearheaded by Minister Badawi, the country is advancing its bold licensing strategy, offering blocks that have the potential to transform the exploration and production space. This approach signals a strong commitment by the government to establish a globally-competitive and resilient energy sector in North Africa,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.