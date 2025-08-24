Dr. Rania Al-Mashat: Our joint strategy with the World Bank is based on national priorities and aims to support economic and structural reform.

Continued implementation of several ongoing projects to strengthen social protection, food security, and create more job opportunities.

World Bank Report: 201 projects financed in Egypt since 1959 worth USD 27.5 billion.

6.3 million people benefited from joint projects and programs in food security and health services.

“Takaful and Karama” program is one of the priority projects under the partnership with Egypt to protect and empower low-income groups.

The World Bank has issued a recent report on the developments of the strategic partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt, within the framework of implementing the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for the period 2023–2027, which aims to enhance the state’s efforts in achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic development, whether through concessional development financing, technical support, diagnostic reports across various sectors of the economy, or development policy financing.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, and Egypt’s Governor at the World Bank Group, affirmed that Egypt is one of the founding countries of the World Bank and its affiliated institutions, and that the decades-long partnership has contributed to reinforcing national priorities and priority areas, especially in terms of investing in human capital, food security, and private sector empowerment. The partnership with the World Bank is based on national ownership and aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the Government Action Program.

The Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation pointed out that the Ministry is keen to develop the aspects of partnership with the Bank to support Egypt’s economic and structural reforms and improve governance of public investment spending, noting that empowering the private sector and enhancing its participation in leading development efforts is one of the priorities of the partnership with the World Bank Group in the current period.

Diversified Partnership Portfolio

The report highlighted the evolution of the Egypt–World Bank partnership portfolio, noting that Egypt is the third largest shareholder in the Bank in the Middle East and North Africa region. Since the World Bank began supporting Egypt’s development program in 1959, it has financed more than 201 projects worth $27.5 billion, focusing on infrastructure, human capital development through health and education, economic reforms, and private sector development.

The report outlined the Country Partnership Framework (CPF), which is being implemented for the period 2023-2027, between Egypt and the World Bank Group, to support development efforts and foster conditions for green, resilient, and inclusive growth, explaining that the framework focuses on enhancing job creation in the private sector, improving human capital outcomes, and strengthening resilience to economic and environmental shocks.

Over the past years, joint projects between the government and the World Bank have contributed to providing health and food services to around 6.3 million people. These efforts also contributed to improving access to quality education for 3.6 million primary and secondary students, supporting food security for 2.2 million people, and extending financial services to about 750,000 people.

According to the report, around 1.1 million people benefited from improved sanitation services, 30.3 million people gained access to improved services and safe rail transport, and 8 million people in Upper Egypt benefited from improved infrastructure services.

Investing in Human Capital

The report reviewed joint efforts to strengthen investment in human capital and social protection through health and education projects, noting that the “Takaful and Karama” program is one of the most prominent joint programmes implemented with Egypt, which has contributed over the past years to providing cash support and protection to millions of families, As of June 2025, the program had reached 5.2 million households representing approximately nearly 17 million individuals, 75% of whom are women. These transfers help create greater resilience to shocks such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic impacts of regional and global crises.

The report also referred to cooperation with the government in implementing presidential health initiatives, including the nationwide campaign “100 Million Healthy Lives” to eliminate Hepatitis C.

Job Creation

According to the report, through the “Catalyzing Entrepreneurship for Job Creation” project, economic opportunities have been expanded for Egyptians, particularly women and youth, by providing financing to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), innovative startups, and high-growth companies. The project has created more than 400,000 jobs and supported over 200,000 beneficiaries — 43% of whom are women and 43% youth.

Diagnostic Reports

According to the World Bank report, economic analyses and diagnostic reports are one of the most prominent areas of cooperation with the government, as they contribute to improving government policies and enhancing evidence-based decision-making, and several reports have been completed in this regard, including the “Public Expenditure Review for Human Development Sectors in Egypt.”

Renewable Energy Sector

The report presented the partnership between the government and the World Bank in the field of renewable energy, explaining that collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) supported the the establishment and implementation of the “Feed-in Tariff” policy, which opened the market for private sector participation in energy production and led to the establishment of the Benban Solar Park with a solar generation capacity of 1,465 MW.

The partnership between Egypt and the World Bank Group has resulted in significant achievements in Egypt's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). While much has been achieved, more remains to be done. The World Bank Group remains committed to continuing its support for Egypt’s journey towards improving the lives of its people.

It is noteworthy that the current Egypt–World Bank partnership portfolio includes 13 ongoing projects with total financing of $6.5 billion.