The Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation has launched an intensive training program on the “Programs and Performance” methodology as an entry point for developing planning, monitoring, and performance evaluation systems.

In its first phase, the program aims to raise awareness among the Ministry’s leadership, heads of specialized sectors, and technical departments regarding advanced tools for development planning and monitoring development performance. This comes within the framework of ongoing efforts to ensure the implementation of the targets of Egypt’s Narrative for Comprehensive Development, which serve as the basis for preparing national, sectoral, and local development plans, as well as the Medium-Term Budget Framework, in accordance with Cabinet decisions issued at its meeting No. (74) in January 2026, and in alignment with the State Public Planning Law No. (18) of 2022 and the Unified Public Finance Law No. (6) of 2022. A total of 150 leaders and staff members of the Ministry benefited from the training program.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, pointed out that the training program is part of ongoing efforts to enhance institutional performance and build the capacities of teams responsible for planning, monitoring, and performance evaluation across all government entities. These teams have been formed within each ministry over the past period to ensure integration and coordination among specialists responsible for preparing strategies, plans, and financial budgets; project and program managers responsible for implementation; as well as officials in charge of financial monitoring and development performance monitoring and evaluation. This comes in light of the importance of linking development performance with financial performance through the application of the “Programs and Performance” methodology and the transition toward comprehensive strategic planning, with a focus on bridging national, sectoral, and local development gaps, thereby achieving efficiency and effectiveness in public spending.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat added that the second phase of the intensive training program aims to enhance the capacities of work teams across all ministries and state entities, with a focus on sectoral discussions to ensure integration and coordination among all relevant ministries.

H.E. Dr. Al-Mashat further noted that the executive program of Egypt’s Narrative for Comprehensive Development includes specific quantitative targets linked to horizontal objectives that require joint coordination among various concerned entities to ensure consistency and integration in implementation, in addition to vertical objectives that are directly related to the mandates and responsibilities of all ministries and entities.

In line with this, the training program focuses on advanced planning tools, models, and guidelines for the preparation and monitoring of development plans, as well as the associated electronic platforms, particularly the National Monitoring and Evaluation System “Adaa” (performance system) and the Integrated System for Investment Plan Preparation and Monitoring (ISIPPM). This is intended to ensure the linkage and alignment of all programs and projects of the development plan with the targets of Egypt’s Narrative for Comprehensive Development, while securing necessary financial allocations and policies’ implementation to achieve these targets, with the highest priority to improving citizens’ living standards.