Egyptian authorities must immediately release dozens of people arbitrarily detained and prosecuted on terrorism-related charges, solely for posting online content supporting calls for an end to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s rule, Amnesty International said today. The crackdown took place ahead of the anniversary of the 25 January 2011 revolution, a time when authorities routinely escalate repression to prevent any peaceful protests.

Since late December 2024, security forces have arbitrarily arrested at least 59 people, including at least four women, for sharing content from the Facebook page “Revolution of the Joints” or interacting on a Telegram channel with the same name. Both platforms are critical of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s government and demand political change. Security forces only brought the detainees before prosecutors from 8 to 12 February, following weeks of enforced disappearance or incommunicado detention, during which some were subjected to beatings.

“Rather than obsessively arresting dozens of people across the country every year at this time, the Egyptian authorities must address the root causes of popular discontent, including economic hardship. It is incredible how the government has the audacity to lock people up for complaining about its failure to guarantee people’s economic, social and cultural rights amid a deteriorating standard of living,” said Mahmoud Shalaby, Egypt Researcher at Amnesty International.

“People must be allowed to freely express their views on the government without the risk of arrest and arbitrary detention.”

Amnesty International documented the cases of seven male detainees who were arbitrarily arrested between 23 December 2024 and 16 January 2025 in connection with content they posted on social media. Security forces arrested five of them at their homes and two on the streets in the governorates of Mansoura, Suez, Cairo, Qualyubiya, Damanhur and Alexandria, according to their lawyers.

The lawyers told Amnesty International that after their arrest, the authorities escorted the men to National Security Agency (NSA) facilities in their respective governorates. NSA agents held the men in incommunicado detention for periods ranging from four to six weeks before presenting them before the Supreme State Security Prosecution (SSSP) between 8 and 12 February. Two of the detainees were subjected to enforced disappearance for 28 and 41 days, as their relatives inquired about their whereabouts at local police stations, but the authorities denied their presence and refused to reveal any information about their fate.

Prosecutors questioned the detainees about their social lives, political affiliations, and the reasons for publishing content calling for the change of the government. The men explained that the main drive for posting such content was the ongoing economic crisis and their struggle to meet basic needs amid rising prices.

The SSSP prosecutors investigated the men on terrorism-related charges including “joining a terrorist group,” “spreading false news,” “inciting committing a terrorist crime,” and “committing a crime of funding terrorism.” Prosecutors ordered the pretrial detention of the seven for 15 days pending investigations.

During their interrogations by the SSSP, the men told prosecutors that NSA agents questioned them while blindfolded and/or handcuffed and without a lawyer present. Four of the men reported being subjected to verbal insults and beatings at least once, while two described being subjected to electric shocks. However, prosecutors have not opened any investigations into these claims.

“There will be no end in sight for the gross violations committed by Egyptian security forces such as enforced disappearance and torture or other ill-treatment as long as SSSP prosecutors continue to be complicit by covering up such abuses instead of investigating them,” Mahmoud Shalaby said.

Background

This is the second time in the last six months that the Egyptian authorities have arbitrarily arrested people for expressing their support for a change in government. In July 2024, Egyptian security forces arbitrarily detained 119 individuals, including at least seven women and one child, in at least six governorates, in connection to online calls for a “Dignity Revolution” on 12 July. Detainees posted on their social media accounts calling for protests and political change due to price hikes and the then power cuts.