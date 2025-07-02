Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.
Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the two Presidents discussed the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. President El-Sisi emphasized the crucial importance of reaching diplomatic and political solutions, stressing the imperative to prioritize dialogue as a means of resolving the current crisis. The President reaffirmed Egypt’s full support for all efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement at the earliest time possible.
The call also focused on developments in the Middle East and ways to restore regional stability. The two sides underscored the necessity of upholding the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, affirming the urgent need to resume negotiations as a pathway to a peaceful resolution of the crisis. President El-Sisi also reviewed Egypt’s ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensure the delivery of desperately-needed humanitarian aid and assistance.
President El-Sisi and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also tackled ways to strengthen bilateral relations and explored prospects for cooperation across various fields, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment sectors, in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and their peoples.