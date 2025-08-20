Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the call reviewed progress in the distinguished relations between Egypt and France. Both sides stressed the importance of continuing joint action to enhance all aspects of cooperation and activate the strategic partnership agreement between the two countries, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, and investment.

During the call, the two presidents exchanged views on regional developments. President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's intensive efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, release hostages and captives, and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, light of the exacerbating humanitarian crisis in the Strip. In this context, the President affirmed Egypt's firm position, rejecting any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land or infringe upon their legitimate rights, mainly the establishment of an independent state along the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

French President Macron expressed his great appreciation for Egypt's efforts to stop the war, stressing the importance of reaching a just and comprehensive settlement to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions. This is in addition to the need to accelerate the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip. For his part, President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's welcome of France's decision to recognize the Palestinian state in September 2025, considering this step significant progress toward achieving justice for the Palestinian people and enabling them to obtain their full rights.



The two presidents affirmed their determination to further strengthen joint coordination between Egypt and France, in light of the rapid developments in the Middle East, also given the alignment in views on most issues of common interest, reflecting the deep strategic relations between the two countries.